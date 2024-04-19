Hotel in 'The Shining' damaged by fire

article

Timberline Lodge, the well-known hotel featured in the classic horror film "The Shining," was damaged in a fire on Thursday night.

Firefighters arrived at the hotel and ski resort after employees contacted the fire department and told the guests to move to a safe place.

Crews were able to extinguish the three-alarm blaze, and no one was injured in the incident, TMZ reported.

The Clackamas Fire Department in Oregon posted on X, formerly Twitter, that crews contained the fire to the roof and part of the attic, but it didn’t spread further, and the U.S. Forest Service will be conducting the investigation with the help of federal resources.

Timberline Lodge is best known as the Overlook Hotel from the 1980s movie starring Jack Nicholson.

FILE-Jack Nicholson walking through snowy maze in lobby card for the film "The Shining," 1980. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

TMZ noted that the lodge opened in 1937 and became a part of Hollywood history when Stanley Kubrick, the late legendary director, filmed exterior photos of the building at the beginning of "The Shining," which is based on a book by Stephen King.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



