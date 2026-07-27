New River house destroyed by large flames

The Brief Crews responded to a house fire in New River early Monday morning near Central Avenue and Honda Bow Road. FOX 10 cameras at the scene showed large flames shooting through the windows of the home. Firefighters faced difficulty reaching the flames due to debris surrounding the home, and the cause remains unknown.



Flames shot through the windows of a New River home early Monday morning.

What we know:

The fire sparked on July 27 near Central Avenue and Honda Bow Road.

FOX 10 cameras at the scene showed large flames shooting through the windows of the home.

No injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Capt. Jensen Schell with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said crews had trouble fighting the flames due to debris surrounding the home.

"It was unfortunately fully involved when we did arrive. Crews were just unable to get directly into the spots that they were attempting to get to, to really make a good turn on this fire. Luckily, all secondary structures and all brush was contained, and all exposures were protected by our crews, so all in all, we did a really good job this morning, and unfortunately, access just made it difficult," he said.

What we don't know:

It's unknown how the fire started.

Map of where the fire happened: