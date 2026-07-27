Expand / Collapse search

New River house destroyed by large flames

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
North Phoenix
Updated July 27, 2026 8:16 AM MST Published July 27, 2026 6:14 AM MST
Massive fire burns New River home
Massive fire burns New River home

Massive fire burns New River home

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical crews battled a fire on July 27 near Central Avenue and Honda Bow Road. Debris scattered around the home and a lack of water in the area initially prevented firefighters from getting a handle on the fire.

The Brief

    • Crews responded to a house fire in New River early Monday morning near Central Avenue and Honda Bow Road.
    • FOX 10 cameras at the scene showed large flames shooting through the windows of the home.
    • Firefighters faced difficulty reaching the flames due to debris surrounding the home, and the cause remains unknown.

NEW RIVER, Ariz. - Flames shot through the windows of a New River home early Monday morning.

What we know:

The fire sparked on July 27 near Central Avenue and Honda Bow Road.

FOX 10 cameras at the scene showed large flames shooting through the windows of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Crews respond to house fire in New River
Crews respond to house fire in New River

Crews respond to house fire in New River

A house fire broke out on July 27 in the north Valley near Central Avenue and Honda Bow Road. It's unknown how the fire started.

What they're saying:

Capt. Jensen Schell with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said crews had trouble fighting the flames due to debris surrounding the home.

"It was unfortunately fully involved when we did arrive. Crews were just unable to get directly into the spots that they were attempting to get to, to really make a good turn on this fire. Luckily, all secondary structures and all brush was contained, and all exposures were protected by our crews, so all in all, we did a really good job this morning, and unfortunately, access just made it difficult," he said.

What we don't know:

It's unknown how the fire started.

Map of where the fire happened:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical, Capt. Jensen Schell, and FOX 10 cameras at the scene.

North PhoenixNews