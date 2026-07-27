New River house destroyed by large flames
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - Flames shot through the windows of a New River home early Monday morning.
What we know:
The fire sparked on July 27 near Central Avenue and Honda Bow Road.
FOX 10 cameras at the scene showed large flames shooting through the windows of the home.
No injuries were reported.
What they're saying:
Capt. Jensen Schell with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said crews had trouble fighting the flames due to debris surrounding the home.
"It was unfortunately fully involved when we did arrive. Crews were just unable to get directly into the spots that they were attempting to get to, to really make a good turn on this fire. Luckily, all secondary structures and all brush was contained, and all exposures were protected by our crews, so all in all, we did a really good job this morning, and unfortunately, access just made it difficult," he said.
What we don't know:
It's unknown how the fire started.
Map of where the fire happened:
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical, Capt. Jensen Schell, and FOX 10 cameras at the scene.