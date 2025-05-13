House fire in Phoenix displaces family of 4 and a dog

The Brief A family of four and their dog are displaced after a house fire in Phoenix. Firefighters arrived at the home around 3 p.m. The dog was rescued from the backyard and was suffering from smoke inhalation.



A house fire in Phoenix left a family of four and a dog displaced.

What we know:

Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the home around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 31st Avenue and Camelback Road.

A cloud of smoke was seen coming from the house and flames were visible on the roof of the home.

The dog was in the backyard and suffering from smoke inhalation. Rescuers used a Fido Bag to assist with its breathing and it is now in stable condition.

There were no other reported injuries in the fire.

What's next:

Community assistance is helping the family.