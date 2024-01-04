'House of Horrors' animal abuse probe: Judge denies April McLaughlin's appeal for dog ownership rights

A judge has denied an appeal by a woman at the center of an animal abuse investigation in Chandler to get ownership rights to some of the dogs involved.

In recent months, we have been covering the so-called ‘House of Horrors’ case involving April McLaughlin, also known as "Sydney McKinley." In September 2023, dogs were removed from a home in Chandler amid mounting outcry over animal welfare worries.

As a result of the situation, McLaughlin is being accused of 95 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and in October, a judge terminated her rights to the dogs, a decision she later appealed.

That appeal, as mentioned earlier, has now been dismissed.

Officials with the Arizona Humane Society have issued a statement on the matter. The statement reads:

"Earlier today, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) was informed by the City of Chandler that Sydney McKinley’s appeal has been dismissed and the court judgment terminating her owner’s rights to the remaining 13 dogs that were seized from her residence on September 22 will stand. AHS has received full legal custody of the dogs and will begin the process of contacting former owners and/or rescue groups to schedule reunion appointments.

It is important to note that as AHS awaited a decision from the courts, many of the 13 dogs were placed with long-time AHS fosters so they could continue their healing journeys in a safe and loving home environment. Because of this and due to the fact that many of the former rescue groups are out of state, we expect reunites to begin early next week. Our team is anxious to reunite these pets so that they can get their second chance at a fresh start.

While today’s news comes as a relief to AHS and many others in the animal welfare community, it is another reminder that the dogs were the real victims in this case. AHS remains steadfast in our mission to advocate for the voiceless and remains hopeful that justice will be served, and Sydney McKinley will be punished to the fullest extent of the law. We continue to urge our communities to join AHS in championing for stronger state laws and local ordinances to protect more animals from neglect and abuse in the future. Until every pet in the Valley is in a safe home, our work will continue."