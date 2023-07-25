Expand / Collapse search
Houston ISD to eliminate dedicated librarians at 28 underperforming schools

By Sherman Desselle
Published 
Education
FOX 26 Houston

Houston ISD Superintendent eliminating some libraries

FOX 26 Reporter Sherman Desselle has reaction after the decision that was announced by Houston ISD.

Houston - Houston ISD will eliminate dedicated librarians at 28 underperforming schools and assess libraries at 57 other schools on a case-by-case basis, the district confirmed Thursday.

The move comes as HISD Superintendent Mike Miles is seeking to improve student reading levels, which lag behind state and national averages.

SUGGESTED: Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles previewing teacher evaluation system for NES, NESA campuses

The decision has been met with criticism from some librarians and education advocates, who argue that it will harm student achievement.

"Those are the schools that need it the most," said Suzanne Lyons, a former HISD library specialist who retired as the Fort Bend Coordinator of Libraries. "Why would you decrease access to books and to reading materials when your focus is reading?"

Miles' office also tells FOX 26 that libraries will be available to students who are dropped off at school before classes begin, or after school before they go home.  

Lyons said that reading scores in schools that had certified professional librarians have historically been higher than reading scores in other schools.

"It isn’t only because of the librarian," she said. "But I do think that the library, and the library program, is what makes a difference and that’s what makes kids excited about reading."

Dr. Janice Newsum, a professor at UH-Clear Lake, educates teachers who want to become librarians. Fully credentialed school librarians have state certifications and have at least two years of classroom instruction.

"It creates a significant void, especially for low-performing students," says Newsum. "A fully credentialed librarian is able to not only help students with reading, but they also help the teachers with teaching. And now, students in low-income communities will not have this opportunity, do not get a chance to engage in reading. Reading is the foundation for all content areas." 

The changes are expected to take effect in the fall semester.