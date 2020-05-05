How Arizona businesses are stepping up in the fight against COVID-19

With the president's visit to Phoenix Tuesday, all eyes were on Honeywell’s facility and how they’ve responded to the pandemic.

They aren't the only business that's pivoted in helping to battle the virus. All over the valley, businesses are stepping up and adjusting.



Whether it’s technological advances or charitable donations, many valley companies have made contributions to our livelihood.

They didn’t all receive attention like Honeywell did, but continue to find ways to make sure we’re safe in the days and months ahead.

Phillips Smith says he is excited to show off his Scottsdale-based "fionnachtain’s prototype." He says it's a home use product that can detect Influenza A and B, as well as COVID-19.

"You put this in your mouth, swab your nose, put it back in the bottle. No one else is even close to this. Shake it and 4 minutes later it’ll change colors just like this one did from detecting the virus," he explained.

He hopes the $10 product will gain approval to be on pharmacy shelves by January.

That's one of countless Arizona businesses that have stepped up in times of change and need.

"The goal here is to get some of the invaluable PPE to the officers," said Steve Tuttle with Axon. FOX 10 reported as Axon partnered with the National Police Foundation to provide 1 million masks and other PPE to first responders.

FOX 10 reported when "Semiconductor" donated 10,000 masks to Banner Health and the city of Phoenix.

Chris Camacho with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council says that's just what Arizona does.



"Neighbors automatically want to help neighbors. Businesses automatically want to help businesses and we're a place that’s used to growth and embracing growth," he said.

Tuttle at Axon said on Thursday they’ll be headed to the Navajo Nation to provide necessary PPE and hand sanitizer to police officers and first responders in the nation.

