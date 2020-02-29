How retailers, events in the Phoenix-area are feeling the effects of the coronavirus

The coronavirus is on the minds of lots of folks as the first US death in the state of Washington was reported Saturday.

Meanwhile in Mesa, the Asian Night Market kicked off Saturday night with lines to get in, showing the virus isn't scaring those in Arizona from large gatherings.

However, the virus is having an effect on supplies at local stores, possibly making it harder to get bottled water and Vitamin C tablets.

Vincent Bailey says he's stocking up on water at the Costco in Arcadia, buying more than what he normally would. "It’s a good idea to have a 3-month supply of food and water," he says. "I definitely think we should be prepared for disruptions."

Across the nation, stores like Costco and Walmart are feeling the effects with medical masks gone, delis emptied and water flying off the shelves.

