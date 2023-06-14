How SRP, APS get ready for monsoon season

From the scorching sun to the wet monsoon storms, summer weather is on its way, and SRP and APS crews are ready.

"We prepare all year round. Years in advance actually," says Justin Joiner, vice president of resource management at APS.

He says this summer, teams have planned for peak 117-degree temperatures with the grid and contingency plans if it gets even hotter.

"We have the personnel in place, the investment in our infrastructure, and we have backup supplies and materials on hand to make sure we’re going to keep the lights on and air conditioning running this summer," he said.

Tayla Beckham with the APS trading desk says her team is prepped too.

"They spend time looking at load forecasts, or demand forecasts, weather patterns and they know heading into the day how much they are going to need in order for our customers to stay comfortable," she explained.

Safety supervisor with SRP, Ryan Balzer, says crews are geared up and ready to go for emergencies during monsoon storms.

"We have the potential for some of these poles to come down," he said.

What should you do if a poll comes down on your vehicle?

First, he says to call 911. Second, and this part is important, do not get out of the car.

"If you get out of that vehicle and you start touching the car and the ground, now you are the conductor," Balzer explained.

A conductor, he says, of nearly 12 thousand volts of electricity.

"That electricity will travel through you. Travels through your flesh, arteries, veins, which has the potential to be a catastrophic injury," Balzer said.

Instead, Balzer says to make sure you stay put until a crew comes to de-electrify the pole and tells you it’s OK to get out of your car.

However, if there is smoke or fire and you have to get out, make sure you aren’t touching both the car and ground at the same time. Jump out, then shuffle heel to toe at least 50 feet away.