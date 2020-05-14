How to ease your pet's anxiety as you return to your office after working from home

With the economy restarting and businesses opening their doors up, more people will be getting back to work.

For many pet owners who have been forced to stay home during this pandemic, they have gotten to spend precious time with their furry, four-legged family member.

"You have most likely broken every routine you have had with your pet over the last few months. You need to re-instill that," said Michael Morefield with the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

With the state's stay-at-home order about to end, officials with the Arizona Animal Welfare League says it is important to prepare your dog or cat for your absence when you return to work.

Officials say pet owners should establish a routine as soon as they can, even before returning to work.

Officials also say pet owners should start spending time alone by crating them, or leaving the house for short periods.

"Maybe you have been feeding them at different times of day. Maybe you have been taking extra walks or playtime in the day and really getting that back to how you used to have. It is a good way to set them up for success," said Morefield.

AAWL officials say it is important to avoid returning to work for an eight-hour period, because it can be extremely hard on your pet, who is used to having you at home.

"Cold turkey is the worst way you could integrate your normal behavior back into your life," said Morefield. "That will cause problems that could cause destructive behavior and emotional strain on your pet, and affect your relationship with your pet you have spent with your pet years developing."

Experts at AAWL say if those bad behaviors do pop up, use positive reinforcement by just working on that routine. They recommend puzzle toys and toys that can keep them preoccupied for mental stimulation while you are gone.

