How you can use AI to help plan your summer vacation

As millions of Americans prepare for the upcoming summer holidays, Google has announced a slew of updates to its tools, which allow users to use artificial intelligence to build their dream vacations.

Google revealed on Wednesday that it is implementing an update to its Search Generative Experience (SGE), enabling users to craft travel itineraries and trip concepts using AI.

The new capability — currently only available in English in the U.S. to users enrolled in Search Labs, its program that lets users experiment with early-stage Google Search experiences and share feedback — draws on ideas from sites across the web, along with reviews, photos and other details that people have submitted to Google for places around the world.

In addition to the enhanced AI functionalities, Google Maps is undergoing a revitalized design, streamlining tabs and gradually introducing diverse pin colors in the upcoming weeks.

How to use Google's AI to plan your vacation

If you are part of Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE), you can request something like "Create a 3-day historical itinerary for Boston." You'll be presented with a customized assortment of recommendations featuring landmarks and dining options alongside an overview of available flights and accommodations.

Upon entering Google Maps and selecting a city, you will now encounter lists of recommendations for places to visit sourced from both reputable publishers and active members of the Maps community.

Google is not the only company utilizing AI to take travel plans easier for people.

In the realm of travel planning, a wave of innovation has emerged with the recent launch of ChatGPT plug-ins by major platforms like Expedia and KAYAK.

These plug-ins signify a paradigm shift in how users interact with travel services.

With intuitive chat interfaces driven by advanced AI, travelers can now access tailored recommendations for destinations, accommodations, transportation, and local experiences. This seamless integration of ChatGPT technology aims to simplify trip planning and offer a more personalized and engaging travel experience.

Take AI with a grain of salt

While AI bots like ChatGPT can be a "great tool" for understanding the "basic framework for the sights and sounds of a city," experts say that it's "not perfect."

Going.com travel expert Katy Nastro told Fox News Digital that she believes ChatGPT can be useful "to an extent" in travel planning but it "can provide incorrect information at times."

"Airfare is extremely volatile and can change on a dime, so the averages [that ChatGPT] may quote for an area might not be exactly the same as the time you actually book," she added.

FOX News contributed to this report.







