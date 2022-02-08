Girl, 9, shot in the head in Houston during possible road rage incident: police

A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head in a possible road rage incident in southwest Houston as her family drove to the grocery store on Tuesday night, police say.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of Fondren Road at the Southwest Freeway, where the family had pulled over.

Police say a family of four – a man, a woman, a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl – were in a Tahoe traveling northbound along the Southwest Freeway on their way to the grocery store.

According to HPD, the family reported that they were heading down the road when they saw a white truck and another vehicle that looked like they may have been racing.

Police say the family’s vehicle somehow got in between the white truck and the other vehicle, and someone in the white truck apparently decided to go after the family.

Authorities believe the pickup truck cut off the family's vehicle several times while on the freeway. Police say the suspect driver then got behind the family's vehicle, and someone in the white truck started shooting into the Tahoe, striking the 9-year-old girl.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was taken into surgery.

Police say the truck is believed to be a white GMC Denali, and its blinkers may have had arrow directions.