List: Hurricane Hilary's impact on SoCal events, games, attractions

Hurricane Hilary is headed for Mexico’s Baja California on Saturday as the U.S. National Hurricane Center predicted "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it was forecast to cross the border as a tropical storm on Sunday.

Here is a list of events, attractions, parks, and more canceled or rescheduled due to the impending storm. The list will be updated as necessary.

Events

Just ahead of Hurricane Hilary's arrival in Southern California, the local music festival Interstellar canceled their shows scheduled for this weekend at the Los Angeles Waterfront in San Pedro.

The music festival took to Instagram to announce the news, stating that the "cosmic forces haven't aligned in our favor," and that local authorities deemed the upcoming weather conditions to pose a significant safety risk to the festival grounds.

Sports

The Dodgers and Angels will both play split double-headers Saturday due to a shakeup of the weekend schedule prompted by the approaching tropical storm.

The LA Galaxy's Sunday match against Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson has been postponed until Oct. 14 due to anticipated storm impacts from Hurricane Hilary.

Sunday's CicLAvia event has been canceled due to Hurricane Hilary. "The forecast indicates that heavy rain will not fall until later in the day on Sunday, but for the safety of everyone coming from near and far, CicLAvia-Koreatown meets Hollywood has been canceled," organizers said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Football Club's Sunday game against the Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium has been postponed to Wednesday due to anticipated storm impacts from Hurricane Hilary.

National Parks

The National Park Service closed Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve to keep people from becoming stranded amid flooding.

Theme Parks

In a statement, Knott's Berry Farm said proactive steps are being taken to secure the park, and guests are advised to check its website and social media for the latest updates. As of Saturday morning, the park remains open.

Public transit

Due to Hurricane Hilary, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains 761 and 794 between Los Angeles and San Diego will be canceled Saturday night through Monday morning. Additional cancellations are possible depending on storm impacts, according to the rail company.