Hurricane Ian: Arizona woman says her senior parents can't get needed medication in Florida

Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival.

It's been three days since Hurricane Ian hit Florida and now families in the hard hit areas are really struggling. We spoke with some from the Valley, giving us a look at what the clean up and devastation really is like.

The winds have calmed, the rains have stopped, but the damage is massive.

"The roof.. all of them are off.. shingles, I had to rip all of it out. We had to do a lot of clean up work.. palm trees are hanging."

Jana Hambruch sent FOX 10 video of the storm in Cape Coral from Sept. 28. She lives in Arizona, but flew to Florida this week because her father was hospitalized. Now, days later, they still don't have power at her parents' home.

"We're living where we have seniors that have medical attention, my dad came out of the hospital the day before the hurricane. He needs medical attention in a couple days. I don't know if I'll be able to get him there. My mom has medicine that's supposed to be frozen. It's not frozen anymore. Don't know what to do," said Jana.

We also spoke over the phone with Marykay Hazy from Winterhaven. This is her first experience with a hurricane since moving from Maricopa four years ago. They also went nearly three days without power.

"We got power back last night and that as quite exciting to finally have power and I was able to take a shower this morning and that was great," she said.

While both of these families got hit by the storm, they say they feel for the people who lost so much more. And they're grateful for all the people who have stepped up to help.

"A lot of restaurants in southwest cape.. they're offering free lunch, offering every day.. this phenomenal place.. he does fresh barbeque, fresh food, so that's what we've been doing," said Hazy.

We've been hearing a lot about neighbors helping neighbors and businesses stepping up to help others during their time of need.

