Husband accused of killing his wife; teen girl killed in crash | Nightly Roundup

From a woman's body being recovered from a steep cliff after a crash in Yavapai County, to a husband being accused of killing his wife inside their Scottsdale home, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Yavapai County deputies recover body of woman who was ejected when her car fell off a cliff

Featured article

2. Husband shoots and kills his wife inside Scottsdale home, PD says

Featured article

3. Teen girl killed after crashing into a tree in Phoenix, PD says

Featured article

4. Shocking road rage shooting in Mesa captured on Tesla panel camera leads to arrest

Featured article

5. Dog rescued from monsoon flooding in San Tan Valley: Do you know the owner?