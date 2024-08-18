Husband accused of killing his wife; teen girl killed in crash | Nightly Roundup

Road rage shooting; husband allegedly kills wife | Nightly Roundup
From a road rage shooting in Mesa being captured on a Tesla's camera, to a Scottsdale man being accused of killing his wife, here are your top stories for Sunday, Aug. 18.
1. Yavapai County deputies recover body of woman who was ejected when her car fell off a cliff
A 39-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle after it rolled off the side of a 1,000-foot cliff on Aug. 16 in Yavapai County.
2. Husband shoots and kills his wife inside Scottsdale home, PD says
A man shot and killed his wife in Scottsdale on Saturday night, the police department said, and a young boy and another woman were inside the home when it happened.
3. Teen girl killed after crashing into a tree in Phoenix, PD says
A 15-year-old girl was killed and another teen was hurt after Phoenix Police say they crashed into a tree early in the morning on Aug. 17 near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.
4. Shocking road rage shooting in Mesa captured on Tesla panel camera leads to arrest
Shots were fired at a car with an East Valley family inside at the intersection of McKellips and Higley Roads.
5. Dog rescued from monsoon flooding in San Tan Valley: Do you know the owner?
A Pinal County dog was nearly swept away by monsoon flooding early Sunday morning, but a Good Samaritan and deputies stepped in to rescue the pup. Now, they're hoping the dog's owner comes forward.