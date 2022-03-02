Husband named 'person of interest' in disappearance of 31-year-old Indiana mother last seen in Georgia

Police have named the husband of a missing 31-year-old Indiana mother as a person of interest in her disappearance. Georgia police are working to help find her as she was last seen by family members in metro Atlanta.

Xavier Breland Jr., 37, was arrested on Wednesday on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County. He was being held in the Hamilton County jail in Indiana awaiting extradition to Georgia. Investigators have not revealed what charges were listed on the warrant.

SUMMER WELLS DISAPPEARANCE: SEARCH CONTINUES FOR YOUNG TENNESSEE GIRL

The official missing person's report states that Ciera (Locklair) Breland was last seen around 10 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the Brookstone Park of Carmel subdivision in Carmel, Indiana. That is just north of Indianapolis. That report was filed with the Carmel Police Department over the weekend.

Xavier Breland Jr., (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The report also states she said she was headed to the store wearing a black top and purple shorts. The FOX 5 Storm Team said temperatures in Carmel, Indiana were in the mid- to upper-20s that night. Family members said police told them she never arrived there and there was no surveillance video of her entering the store.

She also left without her cell phones, credit cards, or her months old son, family members said.

Ciera (Locklair) Breland (Family photo)

Ciera was last seen by her father on Feb. 20 in Georgia before returning to Johns Creek with her husband. Those same family member said they never saw her return to Indiana.

The Johns Creek Police Department issued a statement on Tuesday asking the public's help in finding her. The department issued a joint release with the Carmel Police Department on Wednesday that named her husband as a person of interest.

"This continues to be an active investigation, and this is the only information that will be released at this time. As the investigation continues, more information will be released as it becomes available," the release noted.

TIFFANY FOSTER: SEARCH CONTINUES ONE YEAR AFTER GEORGIA MOTHER'S DISAPPEARANCE

Ciera Breland (Johns Creek Police Department)

Ciera is described by police as being 5-feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Corporal Rozier with the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-372-8046 or the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2580.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____