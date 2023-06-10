I-17 hit-and-run crash in Phoenix leaves 2 pedestrians hurt

Two pedestrians have been hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 17 in Phoenix late Friday night, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The accident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the Dunlap Avenue exit. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours for the investigation.

At least one of the victims suffered serious injuries. It's not clear why they were on the interstate.

Troopers are still trying to track down the driver of the vehicle that hit them.