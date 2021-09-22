'I AM HOME': Ex-Suns star Cedric Ceballos out of hospital following battle with COVID-19

article

Former Phoenix Suns star Cedric Ceballos is back home after he was hospitalized due to a serious battle with COVID-19.

Ceballos, 52, tweeted Tuesday that "after 20 straight days on death row, through his grace and your well wishes and prayers, I AM HOME."

"I can not thank each and every one of you enough for your help," Ceballos wrote. "The doctors and nurses did a great job especially in my darkest days."

Last week, the retired NBA All-Star said he was dealing serious complications from the virus.

"Hello family and friends, giving a UPDATE on my health situation….. I am COVID-19 free, thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that. I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet," Ceballos wrote in a tweet.

"… so PLEASE no phone calls, it’s to much work and hard to understand me). I am out of isolation, due to not having covid, but still in ICU, I will still fight and I ask for uplifting on your end," Ceballos continued. "Continue to be nice to one another and I pray we will talk soon."

On Sept. 7, Ceballos tweeted a concerning picture of himself in a hospital with an oxygen mask over his head as he shared his bout with coronavirus.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," he wrote.

Ceballos didn’t say how or where he could’ve gotten the illness or whether he was vaccinated.

Ceballos was selected in the second round of the 1990 NBA Draft by Phoenix. He was a part of the Suns team that went up against the Chicago Bulls in the 1993 NBA Finals and lost.

He spent the rest of his career with the Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat.

He averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during his NBA career.

In 2012, ESPN reported Ceballos had a "series of small heart attacks" during a basketball game and needed an angioplasty and stents in two blocked arteries.

FOX News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

More COVID-19 in Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.