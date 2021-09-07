Ex-NBA star Cedric Ceballos dealing with scary post-COVID complications

article

Retired NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos said Monday he was COVID -free but was dealing with some serious complications after his harrowing battle with the illness.

Ceballos, 52, gave NBA fans a glimpse of the consequences of getting the illness.

"Hello family and friends, giving a UPDATE on my health situation….. I am COVID-19 free, thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that. I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet," Ceballos tweeted.

"… so PLEASE no phone calls, it’s to much work and hard to understand me). I am out of isolation, due to not having covid, but still in ICU, I will still fight and I ask for uplifting on your end.

"Continue to be nice to one another and I pray we will talk soon."

Last week, Ceballos tweeted a concerning picture of himself in a hospital with an oxygen mask over his head as he shared his bout with coronavirus.

Ceballos, who was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1994-95, tweeted Tuesday he was on his 10th day in the hospital battling the illness.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," he wrote.



"If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize."

"My fight is not done."

Ceballos didn’t say how or where he could’ve gotten the illness or whether he was vaccinated.

He was selected in the second round of the 1990 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns . He was a part of the Suns team that went up against the Chicago Bulls in the 1993 NBA Finals and lost.

He spent the rest of his career with the Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat.

He averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during his NBA career.

In 2012, ESPN reported Ceballos had a "series of small heart attacks" during a basketball game and needed an angioplasty and stents in two blocked arteries.

