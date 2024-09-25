ICE plane taking off from Mesa Gateway Airport returns due to faulty AC unit

article

The Brief 11 people became ill on an ICE plane that took off from Mesa Gateway Airport, forcing the plane to turn around. The plane was bound for Louisiana.



A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement plane that took off from Mesa Gateway Airport had to turn around after the air conditioner on the plane was experiencing issues.

Eleven passengers experienced heat-related illness and were transported to a local hospital.

Flight path of ICE plane that was forced to turn around after a malfunctioning AC unit. (FlightRadar24.com screenshot)

According to Mesa Gateway Communications Director Ryan Smith, the flight was bound for Alexandria Airport in Louisiana.

Smith said that the flight operator, Global X, has a base at the airport in Mesa and operates multiple flights per week to various destinations.