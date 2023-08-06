Expand / Collapse search
IHOP offers all-you-can-eat pancakes for restaurant's 65th birthday

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Stations
Pancakes at IHOP (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

IHOP is celebrating its 65th birthday with an all-you-can-eat deal on their signature pancakes.

From now through Aug. 27, anyone who orders a breakfast combo will get all-you-can-eat pancakes on the side. Additional pancakes come two at a time.

For the less hungry patrons, you can get all-you-can-eat pancakes without the breakfast combo for $5. It starts with a stack of five pancakes and comes with unlimited stacks of two to follow.

Other birthday deals at IHOP include:

  • A free kids meal with each full-priced adult entree from 4 pm - 10 pm daily
  • 65-cent delivery
  • A free pancake combo if you join IHOP rewards and make your first purchase.
IHOP has also teamed up with actor Kevin Bacon for this year’s birthday campaign. Bacon will be sharing videos on his TikTok page about anniversary deals at IHOP using the hashtag #pancakes4kevin.

IHOP has 1,790 restaurants across the globe, including restaurants in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the U.S.