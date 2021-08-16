Expand / Collapse search
IHOP testing alcoholic drinks at select locations

By Michael Hollan
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX Business

Alcohol guidance from the CDC

Alcohol can have very dangerous long-term effects on a person's health if abused.

Pancakes and alcohol are the perfect combination for 2021.

IHOP is testing out alcoholic beverages at some of its locations across the country. The drink menu will include wine and beer options.

The menu will begin testing at locations in San Diego and New Mexico, according to a press release. Locations in New York, Rhode Island, Maryland and Ohio will add the drink menu throughout the coming months.

Jay Johns, President of IHOP, said, "Our recent ‘Drinks and Dining Survey[1]’ unveiled this is the perfect time to launch our alcohol beverage menu and gauge excitement about these new offerings, as 66% of our recent guests and 58% of our younger guests (ages 21-34) have been craving an alcoholic beverage to accompany some of their IHOP favorites. As we continue to focus and expand on our daytime and evening menu options, adult beverages offer a terrific innovation and evolution to enjoy IHOP for every occasion."

Restaurant Chains Applebee's And IHOP To Close Over 100 Stores

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: An IHOP restaurant serves customers on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. DineEquity, the parent company of Applebee's and IHOP, plans to close up to 160 restaurants in the first quarter of 2018. The announcement helped th (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Expand

The menu will include domestically and locally sourced beers, as well as wines and Champagne made by Barefoot. The alcoholic drink menu will only be available to dine-in guests at participating locations.

The press release also included a list of drink pairings for the IHOP menu, curated by IHOP’s culinary team.

Fans of French toast might enjoy a Barefoot Bubbly Brut mimosa with their breakfast. The restaurant’s chicken burrito or bowl goes well with Chardonnay.

Any guests that like Corona might want to try it with IHOP’s Spicy Poblano Omelette. Lastly, the sirloin steak tips go well with a Cabernet Sauvignon.

