Infant dies after crash involving on-duty California deputy

Officials are investigating after an infant died in a car collision involving a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy was driving northbound on the I-5 near Charter way and MLK Blvd. around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when the collision occurred.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol Stockton area say the front of the patrol vehicle collided with the rear of the other vehicle, possibly a Ford sedan. The impact of the crash forced the patrol vehicle into the east embankment.

A woman and her child were in the Ford.

CHP says following the collision the deputy walked towards the Ford and extricated the infant from the rear and began CPR until paramedics arrived.

All three were taken to the hospital, the infant was air-lifted to a specialized children’s hospital but unfortunately passed away. The woman remains in critical condition and the deputy has been released from the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this tragic time,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

