Expand / Collapse search
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Central Phoenix
11
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until SAT 2:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MDT until FRI 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:45 PM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:15 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Best Buy recalls Insignia air fryers

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Published 
Recalls
FOX TV Stations
air-fryer-recall.jpg article

Three of the recalled Insignia air fryer models (CPSC images)

Best Buy has issued a recall for a popular brand of air fryer, citing the possibility that they may injure consumers.

The recall covers multiple models of the Insignia Digital Air Fryer and the Insignia Air Fryer Oven. According to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission, nearly 190,000 units were sold in the U.S. and almost 100,000 sold in Canada between November 2021 and November 2023.

The CPSC says the fryers can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break, posing fire and burn hazards. The air fryer ovens can also overheat and the glass on the door can shatter, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.

There have been 24 reports of such incidents, including six reports of the fryers catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens," the CPSC warned.

insignia-air-fryer-recall-model-number.jpg

A rating label on the underside of each unit identifies the brand INSIGNIA and the model number.

The specific air fryer models in the recall are: 

  • NS-AF34D2
  • NS-AF5DSS2
  • NS-AF5MSS2
  • NS-AF8DBD2
  • NS-AF10DBK2
  • NS-AF10DSS2

How to get a refund

Owners of the recalled fryers can receive a refund or Best Buy store credit, but are instructed not to return the products to Best Buy stores.

Instead, consumers should fill out a form on this website and must include photographic proof that they have cut the cord of their fryer so it cannot be used.

LINK: To see how to find your model number and file for a refund, visit this website: www.recallrtr.com/airfryer