Interstate 17 reopens after crash involving DPS

A rollover crash involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle caused a road closure on Northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix.

All lanes were reopened by 11:30 a.m.

The catastrophic crash sent cars scattered across the roadway, blocking all four lanes and two shoulders.

DPS cruiser seen after being involved in a multi-car rollover crash on Interstate 17.

Multiple emergency vehicles arrived to help clear debris.

Cars were being directed to the Black Canyon Highway bypass lane to avoid the Interstate as traffic jams extended south to the Greenway Road exit and beyond, nearly three miles behind the crash.

Area where the crash happened: