Investigators return to Nancy Guthrie's home; Clintons deposed in Jeffrey Epstein probe l Morning News Brief

Published  February 26, 2026 9:58am MST
From investigators returning to Nancy Guthrie's home as the search for the mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie enters Day 26 to Bill and Hillary Clinton being deposed on the Jeffrey Epstein probe, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of February 26.

1. Day 26 of Nancy Guthrie search

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 26 latest updates
We're now in the fourth week of the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

2. Deadly crash on I-10 near Phoenix airport

I-10 reopens near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after deadly crash
Eastbound traffic was taken off the freeway at Washington Street. The eastbound lanes were reopened just before 7 a.m.

3. Glendale stabbing investigation

3 hurt in Glendale stabbing after fight breaks out, PD says
Three people were hurt, including a suspect, when a stabbing broke out in Glendale on Wednesday night.

4. Cartel smuggling scout arrested in AZ

Alleged cartel smuggling scout arrested in Arizona mountains
The unidentified suspect was found in the Sierra Pinta Mountains, southeast of Yuma. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says cartel scouts use mountain tops to track law enforcement movements.

5. Clintons deposed in Epstein probe

