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iPhone owners can claim settlement money; Arizona Green Party candidate arrested l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 22, 2026 10:04 AM MST
Published September 22, 2026 10:04 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (MCSO; Apple; Getty Images)

From an Apple settlement payout to an Arizona Green Party candidate arrested and the cause of death confirmed for a Hollywood actress, here are your top stories for September 22, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Eligible iPhone users can now file settlement claims

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iPhone owners included in Apple’s $250 million settlement can begin filing claims
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iPhone owners included in Apple’s $250 million settlement can begin filing claims

The window is now open for people who purchased certain recent iPhone models to begin filing claims to receive their share of the quarter-billion-dollar settlement fund established in the wake of the class-action lawsuit filed against Apple, accusing the tech giant of false advertising.

2. Teen arrested in deadly Casa Grande shooting

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'He had the right to be here': Teen accused of killing man at Casa Grande house party
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'He had the right to be here': Teen accused of killing man at Casa Grande house party

Joseph Castro, 18, was shot and killed outside his Casa Grande home Sunday. Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect on first-degree murder charges using license plate cameras.

3. Candidate for Arizona's 3rd Congressional District accused of threats

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Arizona candidate David Redkey arrested for allegedly threatening judge, attorney
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Arizona candidate David Redkey arrested for allegedly threatening judge, attorney

David Redkey, a Green Party candidate for Arizona's 3rd Congressional District, has been arrested for allegedly threatening a Superior Court judge and an attorney.

4. Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death was confirmed

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Hayden Panettiere's cause of death confirmed by officials
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Hayden Panettiere's cause of death confirmed by officials

Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death was confirmed on Tuesday, more than one month after the "Nashville" and "Heroes" star died.

5. Talyn Vigil accused of reckless driving, speeding near ASU

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Preston Lord murder suspect Talyn Vigil arrested again
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Preston Lord murder suspect Talyn Vigil arrested again

Vigil was arrested in Tempe, accused of racing on a motorcycle near ASU's main campus. Police say Vigil and another man who was also arrested were seen splitting traffic, performing burnouts, and speeding.

A look at your Arizona weather

Tracking Hurricane Polo and Arizona rain potential
Tracking Hurricane Polo and Arizona rain potential

Tracking Hurricane Polo and Arizona rain potential

Tropical moisture from Hurricane Polo could bring higher rain chances to Arizona.

Click here for full forecast

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