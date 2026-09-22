iPhone owners can claim settlement money; Arizona Green Party candidate arrested l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (MCSO; Apple; Getty Images)
From an Apple settlement payout to an Arizona Green Party candidate arrested and the cause of death confirmed for a Hollywood actress, here are your top stories for September 22, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Eligible iPhone users can now file settlement claims
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The window is now open for people who purchased certain recent iPhone models to begin filing claims to receive their share of the quarter-billion-dollar settlement fund established in the wake of the class-action lawsuit filed against Apple, accusing the tech giant of false advertising.
2. Teen arrested in deadly Casa Grande shooting
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Joseph Castro, 18, was shot and killed outside his Casa Grande home Sunday. Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect on first-degree murder charges using license plate cameras.
3. Candidate for Arizona's 3rd Congressional District accused of threats
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David Redkey, a Green Party candidate for Arizona's 3rd Congressional District, has been arrested for allegedly threatening a Superior Court judge and an attorney.
4. Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death was confirmed
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Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death was confirmed on Tuesday, more than one month after the "Nashville" and "Heroes" star died.
5. Talyn Vigil accused of reckless driving, speeding near ASU
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Vigil was arrested in Tempe, accused of racing on a motorcycle near ASU's main campus. Police say Vigil and another man who was also arrested were seen splitting traffic, performing burnouts, and speeding.
A look at your Arizona weather
Tropical moisture from Hurricane Polo could bring higher rain chances to Arizona.
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