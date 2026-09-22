iPhone owners can claim settlement money; Arizona Green Party candidate arrested l Morning News Brief

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From an Apple settlement payout to an Arizona Green Party candidate arrested and the cause of death confirmed for a Hollywood actress, here are your top stories for September 22, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Eligible iPhone users can now file settlement claims

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2. Teen arrested in deadly Casa Grande shooting

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3. Candidate for Arizona's 3rd Congressional District accused of threats

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4. Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death was confirmed

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5. Talyn Vigil accused of reckless driving, speeding near ASU

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