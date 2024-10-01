Iran attacks Israel: Rabbi, ASU professor talk impact as world awaits what's next

article

The Brief An ASU Professor and a local Rabbi are talking about the impact of Iran's attack on Israel on Oct. 1. The attack follows a series of violent events in the region and happened almost a year after Hamas killed 1,200 people in Israel. Israel says it will retaliate against Iran.



Iran's attack on Israel is what some call a sharp escalation, with fears it will further spark tensions in an already conflict-rife region.

The attack follows a series of violent events in the region, including pager attacks and fatal strikes on Hezbollah leaders.

Sirens were blaring across Israel on Tuesday as Iran fired waves of missiles.

"Our heart is really there. I’ve already called up my mom and made sure relatives are fine, called my relatives that live there, made sure everyone is safe," said Rabbi Shlomo Ceitlin from Chabad of Surprise.

From thousands of miles away in Surprise, Rabbi Ceitlin reached out to loved ones in Israel. While he's relieved they are OK, he, like millions across the world, are waiting to see what’s next.

"Up until now, it’s been terror groups and proxy groups in the area. This is a country that’s fighting and literally saying they want to alienate this land," Rabbi Ceitlin said.

Now, U.S. officials fear ratcheting up tensions.

Related article

"This moment right now is enormously tense and dangerous," said Daniel Rothenberg, ASU Professor in the School of Politics and Global Studies and co-director at the Future Security Initiative. "The great fear in conflicts is escalation. It’s difficult to stop escalation once it begins, and it often has a rhythm of its own. So, Israel will, of course, respond. They claim that they are going to engage in substantial responses, that may in turn produce another response on the side of Iran."

Iran warned it would launch more missiles if Israel retaliated.

While stating its support of Israel, the spiraling into a broad regional conflict is something the Biden administration likely wants to avoid.

"There are so many forces at play here. Again, our great hope is that this does not escalate into a broader war," Rothenberg said.

Meanwhile, the world waits.

"I think one of the important things that often gets lost is just the degree of human suffering in the region that accompanies these moves by different political forces. I think it’s necessary to keep that issue in everybody’s minds," Rothenberg said.

The attack came just before the one-year mark of Oct. 7 when Hamas killed 1,200 people in Israel. Israel responded by launching military strikes on Gaza that the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians.

More on Israel's response

"Iran made a big mistake tonight, and it will pay for it," Netanyahu said as he gathered his Security Cabinet for a meeting late Tuesday.

Netanyahu said the missile attack was a failure and that Iran would soon learn a painful lesson just as enemies in Gaza, Lebanon and other places have learned.

"Whoever attacks us, we attack them," he said.

President Joe Biden said his administration is "fully supportive" of Israel after it thwarted an Iranian missile attack and that he’s in "active discussion" with aides about an appropriate response.