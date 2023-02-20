Expand / Collapse search
Irish rooster with a violent past kills man with attack to the back of his leg, court says

By Greg Wehner
Published 
World
FOX News
GettyImages-1241619871.jpg article

A rooster (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

An Irish inquest found that a man who died in April 2022, was attacked by a rooster with a history of attacking people, according to reports.

The Irish Examiner in Cork, Ireland, reported that Jasper Kraus was allegedly attacked by a Brahma chicken that was moved to his property in Ballinasloe after it attacked a child.

Garda Eoine Browne said during the judicial inquiry that he responded to reports of a sudden death on April 28, 2022, and when he arrived, he spoke to paramedics who said CPR attempts to revive the victim were unsuccessful.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN DEVELOPED ‘UNCONTROLLABLE’ IRISH ACCENT DURING PROSTATE CANCER TREATMENT

Brown said the man, later identified as Kraus, was on the ground in the kitchen in a pool of blood, with a wound on the back of one of his legs.

Corey O’Keefe, who was a tenant at Kraus’s house, told his daughter Virginia Guinan what happened.

When Kraus’s daughter arrived at the house, she saw blood on the floor and paramedics performing CPR, the Examiner reported.

UK TO PROBE WHETHER THE 1998 OMAGH BOMB, ONE OF IRELAND'S DEADLIEST INCIDENTS, COULD HAVE BEEN PREVENTED

Kraus had a puncture wound on his left leg and a trail of blood from the house to a chicken coop outside.

His daughter said during the judicial inquiry that she realized the chicken must have caused her father’s death.

The daughter said she suspected it was the chicken with blood on its claws because it had attacked her own daughter previously.

The Examiner also reported that O’Keefe was questioned about the incident and said he returned home from work at 8 a.m., fed the animals and asked Kraus how he was doing before heading off to bed. A little while later, O’Keefe reporters, Kraus was screaming for help.

NORTHERN IRELAND POLICE CAR HIT BY SUSPECTED BOMBING ATTEMPT: ‘A CALLOUS, HATE-FILLED INCIDENT’

When O’Keefe went to see what was going on, he said he saw blood spurting from a large wound on the back of Kraus’s calf, which also had two other scratches. He quickly called for emergency services and was talked through CPR for about 25 minutes, when paramedics arrived.

As Kraus went in and out of consciousness, O’Keefe reportedly said, he said the word "rooster."

Kraus was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner recorded the death as misadventure, or an accident, describing the incident as a dreadful experience for the family.

The Examiner reported that just before the end of the judicial procedure, Kraus’s daughter said there should be support for people in this type of situation when it comes to cleaning up the blood.

She added that if it were a murder, there would be help to clean it up.

