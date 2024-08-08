Farm Fire forces Kirkland area residents to evacuate

article

The Farm Fire burning in Yavapai County is forcing some residents near Kirkland out of their homes on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The fire is burning in the area of Kirkland, an unincorporated community in the county.

The fire is about 40 acres and continues to spread, says the Arizona Dept. of Forestry and Fire Management.

The department adds that the fire is a mile north of Yava and five miles north of Hillside.

The fire was previously known as the Iron Horse Fire.

Evacuation information

Residents on Iron Horse Road need to evacuate as the sheriff's office says the fire is threatening the area.

Those not on Iron Horse Road, but living in Kirkland need to be ready for evacuation, the sheriff's office said.

An evacuation shelter is being set up.

We will update this story when there's more information.

Helpful links

Search for your address on the evacuation map: https://protect.genasys.com/search

Sign up for emergency notifications: https://www.ycsoaz.gov/I-Want-To/Services/Sign-up-for-Emergency-Notifications

Map of where the evacuations are at: