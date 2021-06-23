Irving police arrest suspected serial child predator in cases dating back to 1986

Irving police have arrested a man suspected of sexually abusing and trafficking children in cases spanning more than three decades.

Arron Von Blackwolf, 46, is a suspect in two dozen child sex abuse cases nationwide. Five of the cases are in Irving.

Blackwolf was arrested on June 10 after one of the alleged victims came forward. Irving police have been building their investigation since his arrest.

Police held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to alert the public that there are likely more victims who may be reluctant to speak up.

Police say the cases go back to 1986 when Blackwolf was just 12 years old.

"Once we start speaking to some of these victims and serving those search warrants, you open this door. And it opens another door and opens another door, and it continues down that process," said Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves. "And so I commend our investigators for not just stopping at the one victim and continuing their investigative process and to opening those doors and trying to identify and get justice for any victim that is out there."

It’s unclear if police are looking for other suspects.

Police say Blackwolf was in possession of child pornography which may have been used to "groom" his victims. It’s part of the reason police charged Blackwolf with human trafficking and two counts of child sex abuse.

"Some goods or services were being exchanged for the behavior," Reeves said. "Some of that might be including making someone feel that they're getting a reward for performing this act."

Police say they have located victims in Virginia and Washington state. Police said he went by the nickname "Wolf" and had at least one alias.

Police would not go into details about how Blackwolf met the victims, only saying it was through personal and professional interaction. Police also say he traveled for work but would not say what his job was.

"Some of his different professions made him be placed around children," Reeves said.

Investigators came forward Wednesday with his mugshot and information, hoping that more victims will come forward.

Blackwolf’s most recent publicly listed address is just a P.O. box out of Dallas.

Police say Blackwolf was living in Coppell at the time of his arrest even though they’re investigating crimes in Irving.

Advertisement

Police say more charges are likely. Blackwolf’s bond is set at $225,000.