It's a girl! Arizona firefighters help deliver baby along highway

Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - Crews with the Verde Valley Fire District in Yavapai County helped deliver a baby in a unique way – right on the side of a highway.

The department says its Station 31 firefighters helped bring Baby Isabelle into the world on Aug. 3 along Highway 260.

Baby Isabelle is doing well, weighing in at 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

"Both her and mom are doing great! Dad’s hanging in there as well," the department wrote on Facebook.

Station 31 is located in Cottonwood.