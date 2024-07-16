Jack Black cancels shows after Trump comment; Kobe Bryant's father dies l Morning News Brief

article

Jack Black canceled his band's remaining tour dates following an on-stage remark about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump; the father of late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant passed away; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 16.

1. Jack Black ‘blindsided’ by bandmate's Trump shooting remark

Featured article

2. Joe Bryant dies at 69

Featured article

3. Mesa man accused of animal cruelty

4. AZ fraud suspect arrested

5. Day two of the RNC

The Republican National Convention entered its second day on Tuesday in Milwaukee with crime and immigration being the topic, a day after former President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the assassination attempt. Read more here.

Today's weather