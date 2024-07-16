Expand / Collapse search

Jack Black cancels shows after Trump comment; Kobe Bryant's father dies l Morning News Brief

Published  July 16, 2024 9:48am MST
PHOENIX - Jack Black canceled his band's remaining tour dates following an on-stage remark about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump; the father of late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant passed away; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 16.

1. Jack Black ‘blindsided’ by bandmate's Trump shooting remark

Tenacious D has canceled the rest of their tour after band member Kyle Gass' remarks on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

2. Joe Bryant dies at 69

Joe Bryant, a Philadelphia basketball great and father of the late Kobe Bryant, has passed away at the age of 69.

3. Mesa man accused of animal cruelty

Mesa man accused of abusing girlfriends cats

4. AZ fraud suspect arrested

Prescott fraud suspect arrested in Texas

5. Day two of the RNC

The Republican National Convention entered its second day on Tuesday in Milwaukee with crime and immigration being the topic, a day after former President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the assassination attempt. Read more here.

Today's weather

The high on July 16 is expected to reach around 110°F, which is slightly warmer than the normal temps for this time of the year.