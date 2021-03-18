Jack in the Box employee in League City stabbed multiple times after asking customer to put on mask

A fast-food employee was stabbed multiple times and hospitalized after asking a customer to put a mask on. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at a Jack in the Box in League City.

The attack was all caught on surveillance video.

Investigators have a warrant out for the suspect, who’s still on the loose. Once he’s caught, he will face a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

League City Police are actively searching for 53-year-old James Henry Schulz, a known homeless man in the area, last seen at the Jack in the Box at the cross section of I-45 and League City Parkway.

"He came into the restaurant and management asked him to put a mask on, but he didn’t want to put the mask on and an argument began," said Lt. Michael Buffington with League City Police.

Investigators said a Jack in the Box manager asked Schulz to leave when he wouldn’t comply with the mask request and walked him outside.

But Schulz can be seen on surveillance video turning right back around, pulling out a pocket knife and charged at the manager, stabbing him three times.

At least two other employees were inside the restaurant at the time.

"They did come to the aid and help fend off the suspect from the victim," said Buffington.

Authorities say the manager, a 48-year-old Caucasian man, was stabbed on the right side of his torso and sent to the hospital but is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, Schulz apparently got away on his bicycle and hasn't been seen since then.

Police describe Schulz as an individual that is easily agitated. If you spot him, please be careful and call League City Police immediately at (281) 332-2566.

Authorities want to remind patrons to respect the rules of a business and comply with their mask rules to avoid situations like this.

FOX 26 reached out to Jack in the Box for comment, but so far, have not heard back.