James Webb Space Telescope: New image of star being born marks 1 year of photos

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
10
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

James Webb Space Telescope: New image of star being born marks 1 year of photos

By
Published 
Air and Space
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - In December 2021, NASA launched the James Webb Space Telescope – NASA's flagship space observatory.

"It has this enormous 21-foot-across gold mirror that looks at the universe in a way that we've never been able to do before," said Dr. Kevin Hainline with the University of Arizona.

On it is the main camera or Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), designed and built by UArizona.

"We've been working for many, many years, in some cases decades, to make sure that when this camera was turned on with the rest of the telescope, that it could deliver the quality of images we've been seeing over the past year from JWST," Hainline said.

James Webb Space Telescope: 1 year later

One year ago, we began getting some remarkable new images of the final frontier. The James Webb Space Telescope began showing us outer space in greater details than ever before. FOX 10s Lindsey Ragas reports.

Hainline, an assistant research professor at UArizona, says Nircam helps scientists look at early stars and galaxies through pictures.

"So for the last year, there have been observing all manner of things in the universe," he said. "They've been looking at the planets and our solar system. There's incredible images of Uranus, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune."

One year after the first picture was released, NASA shared this.

"What we're seeing here, is we're seeing this complex, a group of clouds where baby stars are being born," Hainline said "This is something that JWST does really well, is look inside of these incredibly dense, dusty environments to explore how stars are formed."

Related

Building blocks for life found in space by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
article

Building blocks for life found in space by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

Methyl cation was found in a young star system with the protoplanetary disk d203-506, located about 1,350 light-years away in the Orion Nebula.

Hainline says when a star is born, it's surrounded by gas.

"When that light appears inside the gas cloud, it starts pushing the gas away making these big bubbles," he said. "When you look at this image, you can see these regions, these bubbles that are being formed as the star pushes all the gas away."

Hainline says the mission was designed for five to 10 years, but because of how well the telescope launched, it saved enough fuel so that it can stay in its orbit for about 20 years.