Jeep has reinvented its windshield wiper. Here’s how it works

Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:53 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:06 PM MDT until SUN 9:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:33 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 6:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:39 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:05 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:43 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:12 PM MST until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:18 PM MST until SUN 8:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 5:14 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:41 PM MST until SUN 8:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:57 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:14 PM MST until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:06 PM MST until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:19 PM MDT until SUN 7:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:04 PM MDT until SUN 7:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:52 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Dust Storm Warning
from SUN 5:22 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:28 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Jeep has reinvented its windshield wiper. Here’s how it works

By Gary Gastelu
Published 
Stellantis N.V. Showrooms as Automaker Shrugs Off Slowdown With Rising Profits article

A Jeep Wrangler 4Xe Hybrid sports utility vehicle (SUV) at a Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Fiat showroom, operated by Stellantis NV, in Paris, France, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Stellantis expects to overcome supply-chain snarls to extend strong earnings int

Expand

The gas station squeegee has nothing on this.

Jeep has developed a new type of windshield wiper designed to clear dirt and mud from the glass in just one wipe.

The Clean Sweep: Jeep is a new accessory kit available from the Mopar parts catalog for the current generation Wrangler and Gladiator trucks.

The package includes new wiper arms and blades with 12 laser-cut holes that spray washer fluid as they sweep across the windshield.

JEEP NAMED MOST PATRIOTIC AUTOMAKER AND BRAND

The traditional spray nozzles are deactivated, and the fluid is rerouted to the blades through tubing that comes with the package.

When the washer is activated, fluid begins flowing a beat before the wipers start to move, creating a leading edge of liquid that helps clear the glass.

Some other vehicles feature spray nozzles located on the wiper arms to create a similar effect, but Jeep's 12-hole blade design is less common and similar to one used by Mercedes-Benz.

THE JEEP WRANGLER HIGH TIDE WAS MADE FOR THE BEACH

Jeep said the technology will help eliminated the "blind seconds" that are often created when traditional wipers smear debris across a windshield for a couple of passes before they start clearing it away. This is particularly useful off-road for driving through the sorts of puddles and other muck the Wrangler and Gladiator were designed to tackle.

The kit is available now and priced at $140, including two sets of blades. Pricing for additional blades has not been released.

Jeep also addressed the topic of forward vision last year when it introduced a new line of Mopar windshields for the Wrangler and Gladiator made from the sort of chip-resistant Gorilla Glass used on smartphones.

