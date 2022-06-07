Johnny Depp joins TikTok, thanks 'loyal' fans for support during trial

Johnny Depp has joined TikTok!

The veteran actor already has over 5 million fans on the social media site and on Tuesday he shared his first post.

The video montage is dedicated to the fans – a.k.a. Gypsies – who stuck by him during his drama-filled defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared," Depp wrote. "And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Nearly a week ago, a jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp awarding the Black Mass actor just over $10 million total in damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

The six-week-long trial centered on whether Heard defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 newspaper op-ed in which she referenced herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp sued for $50 million in damages, saying that, although the piece didn’t name him specifically, it was a clear enough reference to him to damage his reputation and cost him lucrative movie roles. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, claiming Depp and his former lawyer conspired to defame her by calling her abuse claims a hoax.

Check out Depp's first TikTok below: