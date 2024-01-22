Joliet murder suspect dead in Texas after killing 8 people

The manhunt has ended for the gunman accused of killing eight people over two days in Joliet.

According to the Joliet Police Department, 23-year-old Romeo Nance is dead after taking his own life near Natalia, Texas.

U.S. Marshals located Nance around 8:30 p.m. At that time, it is believed that Nance took his own life with a handgun following a confrontation with Texas law enforcement officials.

Romeo Nance (JPD)

Nance is accused of killing seven people in two separate homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road Monday morning.

Police say five people were located in one home and two others were located in the other home. All of the victims were shot to death. Police also confirmed the individuals from the two houses are related and that Nance knew the victims.

Though the victims have not yet been identified by the Will County Medical Examiner's Office, family members and coworkers of the victims say one of the victims was a corrections officer at the Joliet Treatment Center for over five years. She lived with her sister and her sister's three children.

The suspect's girlfriend and the suspect's uncle lived in the second home, family members say.

The Will County Sheriff's Office also announced Monday that Nance was involved in two other shootings that occurred Sunday.

At approximately 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Will County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Pheasant Run Apartments located off Pheasant Run Road in Unincorporated Joliet Township for a report of a shooting.

While responding to the scene, they were advised that there was a male victim outside on the ground bleeding from the head from an apparent gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they performed life-saving measures before the victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Toyosi Bakare, 28, who was originally from Nigeria and has been living in the Will County area for the last three years.

About 10 minutes prior to this shooting, a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 200 block of Davis Street and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into these shootings is ongoing.