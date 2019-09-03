Judge to decide next move after juror trial over Tempe firefighter’s murder claims coercion

New details are emerging on a car that is on the verge of making history in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Days before Hezron Parks was set to be sentencing for killing Tempe Fire Captain Kyle Brayer, a juror came forward with shocking allegations of a coerced verdict. Now, the verdict could get tossed out.

News cameras were not allowed in the courtroom when Juror number 8 gave testimony that can ultimately change the fate of Parks, but the court's own cameras were rolling as she revealed how she and five other jurors were bullied into agreeing to the guilty murder verdict.

"Justice requires the court to find out what happened," said Judge George Foster.

Judge Foster carefully deciding the next move in an unprecedented dilemma: what do you do when a juror regrets the verdict after the panel convicted a man for murder? Juror Number 8, whose identity is being kept anonymous, felt she could not remain silent any longer.

"I said, 'you know, I had planned on taking this to my grave, but we were bullied into a verdict to second0degree murder by other jurors'," said Juror Number 8.

Parks, 22, testified that Brayer was the aggressor, and he shot Brayer in self-defense. The jury had the options to convict Parks of second-degree murder, negligent homicide or manslaughter.

"My heart was still on manslaughter, not on the murder. The lesser charge," said Juror Number 8. She said she tried several times to bring up her point of view, but was shot down by a mob of jurors each time.

"Well, I felt bullied and I felt belittled to try to express my point of view, and being shot down that it was unnecessary because the facts are the facts, and that's the way we were going to go," said Juror Number 8, who also said Jurors Number 1, 2, 5, 9, and 12 felt bullied into the verdict.

"My inclination is also to speak with the other five jurors who were identified," said Judge Foster. "I think it's important to hear from those folks."

Parks' attorney has filed a motion to vacate the verdict, and Judge Foster could ultimately decide to toss out the guilty murder verdict and order a new trial, or keep the verdict and move forward with sentencing.