Tips to get anxious pets through Fourth of July fireworks

You may love fireworks, but animal experts insist your pets do not. The sporadic, loud noises and bright lights can be very stressful for your furry friends.

As a result, animal shelters report more pet runaways happen on Independence Day than any other day of the year.

Here are some simple ways to keep them safe and comfortable throughout the inevitable Fourth of July celebrations this weekend into Tuesday.

Before the fireworks show

Play a game or go for a long walk during the day so they won’t be so wound up later.

Close your blinds, curtains, and windows. Animals have been known to jump fences, break chains, and even leap through glass windows.

Be certain their collar identification and microchip is up-to-date in case they get loose.

Select a cool and quiet room where the noise will be at a minimum.

During the fireworks show

Turn on the air conditioner, fan, or television can help drown out noise.

For extra comfort, put on some classical music, or their favorite tunes.

Keep them in a cool quiet place like a bathroom, not inside a crate or tied up.

After the fireworks show

Clean up! Don't leave any fireworks lying around. Unused items that contain toxic substances pose a danger to animals.

FOX 5 D.C. WTTG-TV contributed to this report.