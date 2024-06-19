Juneteenth poet encourages celebration of the historic holiday and to spread positivity with words

Today is Juneteenth, a celebration of a pivotal moment in American history. On June 19th, 1865, enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas were finally told that they were "free," almost two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Now, Juneteenth signifies a day of freedom, and four years ago the day became a federal holiday.

A poem by a young poet and activist is now on display at the Phoenix Children's Museum.

"A historical celebration of freedom the suffocating chains of slavery have been broken..."

The first words that begin 13-year-old Arianna Shaprow’s poem — "Juneteenth."

"I really like to make a positive impact with my voice and words," Shaprow said.

"I really hope they learn the significance and symbolism of this holiday and our communities every day struggle and fight against racism discrimination. Additionally, a lot of people think this is the day we were freed, but in all truth, we still had to fight for basic rights and equity and representation and even 150 years later, we are still fighting against this."

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

Juneteenth celebrates the day — June 19th, 1865 — that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were told they were finally free. It was two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

It's a history the Children's Museum wants everyone to know.

"We’re all about promoting local artist, cultural heritage months, holidays, celebrations (and) just to educate our visitors," Holly Garner, program manager with the Children's Museum said.

Arianna also has poems on display in Las Vegas, her hometown; and in Miami.

Her favorite part of the Juneteenth poem is this:

"We keep striving, keep reaching until we can touch the sky, a sky, full of bright stars, limitless opportunities, equality, and equity all aspects of society endless infinite."

It's on display now at the museum.