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Juveniles shot during fight in Phoenix, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 24, 2026 8:17 AM MST
Published June 24, 2026 8:17 AM MST
article

A shooting on June 23 near 23rd Avenue and Hazelwood Street sent two juveniles to the hospital. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • Two juveniles are in the hospital following a shooting on June 23 near 23rd Avenue and Hazelwood Street.
    • Police say shots were fired during a "fight between two juveniles who were surrounded by a crowd of onlookers."
    • No suspects are in custody. The injured juveniles are expected to survive.

PHOENIX - Two juveniles are in the hospital following a shooting on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

What we know:

Phoenix police say officers on June 23 responded to 23rd Avenue and Hazelwood Street at around 8:40 p.m. for reports of a "fight between two juveniles who were surrounded by a crowd of onlookers."

"During the fight, multiple subjects began shooting. As many as two juveniles sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," police said.

The victims were hospitalized, and the suspects left the area before officers arrived.

What we don't know:

No other details on what led to the shooting were released by police.

Map of the area where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews