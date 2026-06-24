Juveniles shot during fight in Phoenix, police say

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The Brief Two juveniles are in the hospital following a shooting on June 23 near 23rd Avenue and Hazelwood Street. Police say shots were fired during a "fight between two juveniles who were surrounded by a crowd of onlookers." No suspects are in custody. The injured juveniles are expected to survive.



Two juveniles are in the hospital following a shooting on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

What we know:

Phoenix police say officers on June 23 responded to 23rd Avenue and Hazelwood Street at around 8:40 p.m. for reports of a "fight between two juveniles who were surrounded by a crowd of onlookers."

"During the fight, multiple subjects began shooting. As many as two juveniles sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," police said.

The victims were hospitalized, and the suspects left the area before officers arrived.

What we don't know:

No other details on what led to the shooting were released by police.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: