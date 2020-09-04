Kanye West appeals ruling that bars him from Arizona ballot in November

article

Rapper Kanye West has asked the Arizona Supreme Court on Friday to reverse a ruling that bars him from appearing on the state’s Nov. 3 ballot as an independent presidential candidate.

The appeal came a day after a judge ruled against him and concluded that a voter who challenged West’s candidacy had shown the possibility of an irreparable harm if the rapper’s name were to appear on the ballot.

Lawyers leading the challenge argued West should be barred from running as an independent because he’s a registered Republican.

West’s lawyers said their client’s status as a registered Republican in Wyoming was irrelevant to getting on the Arizona ballot. They said when West filed federal election paperwork, he listed his political party as “BDY,” an abbreviation for Birthday Party.

West has qualified to appear on the ballot in several states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee and Utah. He didn’t qualify in Ohio, Montana, West Virginia, Wisconsin and other states.

West’s campaign has turned in nearly 58,000 nominating signatures, well over the 39,000 needed to appear on the Arizona ballot. Over the last 11 days, nearly 140 people living in other states have registered in Arizona as paid signature gatherers for West, who announced his presidential campaign on July 4.

Arizona faces a Tuesday deadline for printing ballots for Maricopa, Pima and six other counties. Ballots for the remaining counties must be produced by Wednesday.

West’s attorneys brushed aside criticism that the hip hop artist was trying to be a spoiler aimed at hurting Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s chances in Arizona.