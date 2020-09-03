Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Kanye West kept off Arizona ballot as presidential candidate following Maricopa County Superior Court ruling

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
President
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Kanye West. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

PHOENIX - Following a ruling by the Arizona Superior Court in Maricopa County, rapper Kanye West will not be able to appear on Arizona's November election ballot as a candidate for president.

On Sept. 1, FOX 10 reported on a lawsuit that aims to keep West off the ballot in Arizona. The lawsuit states that West, along with 10 of the 11 presidential electors he chose to represent him in Arizona, are members of the Republican Party, and not Independents. The plaintiff, identified as Rasean Clayton, claims that under Arizona law, only electors who are not a registered member of any political parties recognized by Arizona can run as Independents.

In addition, the lawsuit claims West has not filed a statement of interest with the Secretary of State, which the lawsuit claims is required before nomination petition signatures can be collected.

In response, West, according to court documents, states that state law bans the nomination only of members of the state's Democratic, Libertarian or Republican Parties, and notes that he is registered with the Federal Elections Commission as a member of a party called "The Birthday Party." Also, West claims that the office of President is exempt from statement of interest requirements.

According to the ruling, the court finds that "the most sensible reading" of relevant state laws prohibits West's nomination, and also noted that the status of his presidential electors are problematic.

"The Court finds Plaintiffs have a significant probability of success on the merits," read a portion of the ruling.