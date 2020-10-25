Kanye West might run for governor if he doesn't become president

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from MON 7:00 PM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Kanye West might run for governor if he doesn't become president

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)

FOX NEWS - Kanye West opened up about his life and presidential plans during an appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

In the nearly three-hour episode, which was uploaded on to Spotify on Saturday, the 43-year-old rapper said his renewed Christian faith and current run for president were inspired by God.

“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV awards it hit me in the shower,” West shared. “When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul.”

He admitted that famous friends and colleagues either thought he was joking or tried to convince him to not kick off his campaign.

For example, the recording star claimed Oprah told him he would have to “bone up on your foreign affairs” if he was serious about the race.

West said he would tell his naysayers that he would “be a billionaire by that time.”

“Not that that's a reason why someone should be president,” he quickly clarified. “At that time, I was $50 million in debt and I knew I had the confidence that I would be able to turn that around."

West said he believes his creativity and goal-setting personality makes him a strong contender compared to President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

“There couldn't be a better time to put a visionary in the captain's chair,” he said.

West said if he doesn't win, he's open to running for governor of California, like Ronald Reagan, then an actor.

“If it's in God's plan that part of my path is to be the governor then that's fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” he said.

The “Donda: With Child” rapper has plans to run again in 2024, and he might possibly do so under a different political party, he told Joe Rogan.

"I'm definitely 100% winning in 2024," he said. "... I was thinking I would possibly be the Democrat."