Katt Williams tells Shannon Sharpe in explosive interview Biden, Trump ‘both bad options’

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 2:49PM
2024 Election
FOX 11
GettyImages-173999972.jpg article

Comedian Katt Williams. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES - Katt Williams did not hold back during a nearly 3-hour interview with Shannon Sharpe on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast last week.

Some of the biggest bombshells the comedic genius dropped during the interview were accusing Steve Harvey of stealing his jokes, his recollection of Kevin Hart’s rise to fame, and speaking about an alleged incident with the Illuminati involving Ludacris

Toward the end of the interview, Williams and Sharpe briefly spoke about the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election

"Where are we headed, Katt?" Sharpe asked, to which Williams responded, "This is sad, we’ve never been here before."

"We’ve never been at the point where neither option is good for us for real life," Williams elaborated. "This is, would you rather go back with your ex or would you rather go back with the person before them?"

While Williams didn’t address them by name, he implied President Joe Biden and former President Donald J. Trump are "both bad options."

IMG_0683.jpg

"One guy can barely put his sentences together and the other guy will put sentences together for whatever he’s read or whoever told him," he said.

Also in the interview, Williams said his jokes are universal, and he’s able to get people of various backgrounds with different beliefs to laugh at his jokes. 

"That’s what I learned in comedy. Republicans laugh at the exact same thing that Democrats laugh at. As long as I’m talking to Democrats, I can make them laugh for one hour straight about what Republicans do. By the same token, I can talk to Republicans for one whole hour and have them dying about the stuff that Democrats do," Williams told Sharpe.

"All division divides, there’s no way around that," Williams added.

As of Wednesday, the interview has garnered 41 million views on YouTube. 

Click here to watch the full interview