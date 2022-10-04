Kenosha LEGO home sold; only on market for 2 days

article

The housing market has been extremely hot in the last year or so. But who could have imagined a house with a distinctly LEGO theme would hit the market – and sell quite as fast as it did.

The pictures from inside the ranch-style home on 61st Avenue in Kenosha tell the story. The previous owners were huge fans of LEGO – and you can see the theme in several rooms. The kitchen probably has the most impressive LEGO feature – a backsplash made from more than 4,000 LEGO bricks. You also find LEGO figurine heads on the wall – and bright red countertops to go along with the colorful bricks.

Credit: Alissa Traugher, realtor

The listing says the open concept layout boasts lots of built-ins throughout the home for storing collectibles, kids toys, and yes, LEGO.

Even a bathroom has a LEGO theme.

Credit: Alissa Traugher, realtor

The owners' love of LEGO went so far that they even color-matched the paint colors in the house to be exactly the same as the LEGO colors.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: Alissa Traugher, realtor

The realtor, Alissa Traughber with RE/MAX Newport Elite, tells FOX6 News the Kenosha home was only on the market for two days – essentially a weekend. The asking price was $250,000, but it sold for substantially more than that after receiving ten offers (with many more starting to come in).

