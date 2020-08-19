Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky vandals damage billboard of Breonna Taylor

By Vandana Rambaran
Published 
Crime-publicsafety
FOX News

Oprah Winfrey’s O magazine will feature image of Breonna Taylor on cover

The cover image of Taylor was created by 24-year-old digital artist Alexis Franklin and is set to hit newsstands on Aug. 11.

A billboard demanding justice for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., was damaged by vandals, who added a giant red blob of paint dripping from her forehead.

The billboard is part of a statewide campaign of 26 identical signs demanding that police involved in Taylor's death be arrested and charged.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department told Fox News that officers "were made aware, via social media, of the damage" on the billboards.

"When officers went to check on the billboard, there was no damage visible," the agency said. "As of this writing, no reports have been filed."

RELATED: Kentucky AG meets with Breonna Taylor’s family for first time – 5 months after her death

WLKY reported that the sign was later cleaned or replaced.

Taylor was shot multiple times March 13 when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found.

Taylor's death was one of several this year -- including that of George Floyd, which was caught on video -- that sparked a national drive to end excessive use of force by police officers against Black people.

The billboards were sponsored by O, The Oprah Magazine, and went on display shortly after Oprah Winfrey released her August edition of the magazine with Taylor's face on the cover.

The billboards feature a clear call to action: "Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged. Visit UntilFreedom.com."

Winfrey is also quoted on the billboard saying: "If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it."

The vandalism incident occurred a day after former first lady Michelle Obama made a speech at the Democratic National Convention, endorsing presidential nominee Joe Biden, and urging the country to come together and condemn racial injustice.

RELATED: LeBron James wears knockoff MAGA hat before game: 'Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor'

Obama named Breonna Taylor as she enumerated several Black people who "continue to be murdered" in police incidents.

"And here at home, as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and a never-ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered, stating the simple fact that a Black life matters is still met with derision from the nation's highest office," Obama said. "Because whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy."