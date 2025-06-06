Expand / Collapse search

Kids fall out of moving truck at campground; dead ducks spark concern in East Valley l Morning News Brief

Updated  June 6, 2025 10:28am MST
The Morning News Brief on Friday, June 6, 2025. (KSAZ-TV)

Two kids were seriously hurt after falling out of a moving truck at a Lake Pleasant campground; officials believe bacteria is to blame for ducks dying at a Gilbert pond; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 6.

1. Kids seriously hurt in fall

Kids fall out of moving truck at Lake Pleasant's Desert Tortoise Campground
Two kids fell from a moving pick-up truck at Lake Pleasant's Desert Tortoise Campground around 3 p.m. on June 5, authorities said. They're in serious condition at the hospital.

2. Deadly officer-involved shooting

Attempted kidnapping suspect killed by Peoria Police, PD says
An attempted kidnapping suspect was shot and killed by Peoria Police on Thursday night, the department said. It happened near Thunderbird Road and 87th Avenue.

3. Residents concerned in Gilbert neighborhood

Dead ducks in Gilbert neighborhood pond cause community concern
People living in Gilbert's Morrison Ranch neighborhood are raising concerns about birds dying in community ponds. We had several viewers reach out to us, so we reached out to the Arizona Game and Fish Department to find out what's going on.

4. Musk claims Trump is named in Epstein files

Are the Epstein files still sealed? Here’s what we know
After Elon Musk claimed Donald Trump appears in the Epstein files, pressure is mounting on the federal government to release more details. Here’s what we know about the status of the files.

5. Aircraft down in north Phoenix

1 hospitalized after plane goes down near Deer Valley Airport
One person has been hospitalized after a small plane went down on Friday morning near 7th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 100s as we head into the weekend
Happy Friday! We'll wrap up the work week with triple-digit highs in the Valley.

