Kids fall out of moving truck at campground; dead ducks spark concern in East Valley l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, June 6, 2025. (KSAZ-TV)
Two kids were seriously hurt after falling out of a moving truck at a Lake Pleasant campground; officials believe bacteria is to blame for ducks dying at a Gilbert pond; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 6.
1. Kids seriously hurt in fall
Featured
Two kids fell from a moving pick-up truck at Lake Pleasant's Desert Tortoise Campground around 3 p.m. on June 5, authorities said. They're in serious condition at the hospital.
2. Deadly officer-involved shooting
Featured
An attempted kidnapping suspect was shot and killed by Peoria Police on Thursday night, the department said. It happened near Thunderbird Road and 87th Avenue.
3. Residents concerned in Gilbert neighborhood
Featured
People living in Gilbert's Morrison Ranch neighborhood are raising concerns about birds dying in community ponds. We had several viewers reach out to us, so we reached out to the Arizona Game and Fish Department to find out what's going on.
4. Musk claims Trump is named in Epstein files
Featured
After Elon Musk claimed Donald Trump appears in the Epstein files, pressure is mounting on the federal government to release more details. Here’s what we know about the status of the files.
5. Aircraft down in north Phoenix
Featured
One person has been hospitalized after a small plane went down on Friday morning near 7th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road.
Today's weather
Featured
Happy Friday! We'll wrap up the work week with triple-digit highs in the Valley.