Kids rescued near Lake Mead; AZ man faces long recovery following school bus incident | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 11, 2025 6:27pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a rescue involving special needs children in northwestern Arizona to why an East Valley school district could lose federal funding, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 11, 2025.

1. Children rescued near Lake Mead

28 hikers, including 25 kids with special needs, rescued near Lake Mead
28 hikers, including 25 kids with special needs, rescued near Lake Mead

Officials say rangers were called in to rescue a group of 28 hikers, which included 25 children with special needs, who were attempting to hike Arizona Hot Springs Trail in the Willow Beach area.

2. Shooting reported at Phoenix convenience store

Another shooting reported at Phoenix QuikTrip
Another shooting reported at Phoenix QuikTrip

A shooting investigation is taking place at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Multiple other crimes have happened at the same QT in recent months.

3. Mother rushes to son's side after he was pinned between school buses

Mother rushes to Arizona son's side after he was pinned between 2 school buses
Mother rushes to Arizona son's side after he was pinned between 2 school buses

A bus mechanic with a far East Valley school district is still recovering at the hospital, after an incident that left him with multiple injuries, in addition to a rather long road to recovery.

4. East Valley school district at risk of losing federal funding

Kyrene School District at risk of losing $1.5 million in federal funding due to recent DEI policy
Kyrene School District at risk of losing $1.5 million in federal funding due to recent DEI policy

The Kyrene School District is at risk of losing $1.5 million in federal funding for instituting a DEI police that goes against guidance from the U.S. Department of Education.

5. New details on deadly New York City helicopter crash

Family killed in Hudson River helicopter crash was celebrating daughter's 9th birthday
Family killed in Hudson River helicopter crash was celebrating daughter’s 9th birthday

The victims of the helicopter crash were identified as Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife Mercè Camprubí Montal, their 9-year-old daughter Mercedes, and pilot Seanqese Johnson, 36.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Warm weekend ahead in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Warm weekend ahead in Phoenix

A warm weekend is ahead in the Valley. On Friday, we'll see a high near 102°F.

