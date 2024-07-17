'Kidulting': How adults are becoming the top toy buyers

Kids, move aside. It’s the adults' turn to play.

Data from Circana shows that adults 18 and up have surpassed kids, ages 3-5, to become the biggest customer demographic for the toy industry.

The so-called "kidulting" trend is bringing these grown-ups back to the toy aisle.

From Funko Pops to action figures to comic books, management at Collector’s Marketplace says that the bottom line is that nostalgia sells.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of adults were searching for normalcy and some found it in memories from their youth. It created a boom in toy and collectible sales.

"It definitely has been riding a lot on nostalgia and I feel like in the middle of COVID, it gave people the opportunity to explore that area," Timothy Bjornlie, assistant manager at Collector’s Marketplace, said.

So, what items are still selling out to these "kidults?"

"It definitely depends on what’s hot at the moment. Like Spider-Man, just around the corner, we’re going to have Deadpool and Wolverine, so we’ve already noticed there’s an increase in those. A lot of Final Fantasy video game stuff is super popular. Comic books really mostly and a bunch of anime," Bjornlie explained.

Stores like Collector’s Market see a wide range in what people will pay for items.

"Hot Toys is a really good company that makes a lot of high-end, fairly expensive, nice figures, so the diehards are coming in trying to get that stuff," Bjornlie said. "Meanwhile, there’s a smaller Marvel Legends line with things for $15-20 so that’s good for the kids to come and grab."

Regardless of what you’re looking for and how much you’re willing to pay, toy collector Jay Glatfelter says the emotions these items bring out are the selling point.

"It is kind of reliving those very special moments you had as a family, sharing a Ninja Turtle action figure," Glatfelter said.

For all you collectors out there, be sure to mark your calendars for Oct. 19. The Mesa Convention Center will host Arizona Toy Con and there will be over a hundred booths of toys and other collectibles.